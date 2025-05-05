US pushes for ‘total dismantlement’ of Iran’s nuclear program

The president was asked by Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday whether he was aiming to limit or completely abolish Iran’s nuclear program.

“Total dismantlement. Yes, that is all I would accept,” Trump said.

He questioned the necessity of the Islamic Republic having nuclear technology for electricity generation.

“They have so much oil – why do they need it? … Civilian [nuclear] energy often leads to military wars. And we don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon. It’s a very simple deal,” he stated.

“I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon because the world will be destroyed,” Trump added.

He made his remarks after Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi announced that the fourth round of indirect, mediated US-Iran talks, planned for Saturday, had been postponed indefinitely “for logistical reasons.”

Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 UN-backed deal on Iran’s nuclear program during his first term in office, accusing the Islamic Republic of secretly violating the agreement. Tehran has denied any wrongdoing but has since rolled back its own commitments under the agreement and increased its stockpile of enriched uranium.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned last month that the country would resist any “pressure and threat” from the US.