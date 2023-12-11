US support for Israel ‘root cause of Gaza genocide’: Iran parliament speaker

“We are still witnessing that the Zionist regime continues to kill the innocent people of Gaza and destroy its vital civilian infrastructures with the full cooperation of the United States as its main partner in crime,” Qalibaf said while addressing an open session of the parliament on Monday.

On Friday, the US used its veto in the United Nations Security Council to block a draft resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Thirteen other Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution, put forward by the United Arab Emirates, while the United Kingdom abstained.

Slamming “US stubbornness” at the Security Council, Qalibaf said Muslims and freedom seekers of the world expect their governments not to enable such “unjust structures” to allow the Israeli regime to continue its genocidal crimes.

He also added the people of Gaza have proved that they were the “real winners” of the events that unfolded on October 7, when the Palestinian resistance movements launched a surprise operation into the occupied territories.

Nothing can undo the crushing defeat and restore the lost dignity of the Tel Aviv regime, he asserted.

The top Iranian parliamentarian maintained that Israel is now much more hated in the world than in the past, and its fake grandeur has been shattered even in front of its friends.

As announced by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Palestinian issue will be solved soon and the Palestinian sovereignty will be established across the territory, he added.

Israel waged the devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity over its intensified violence against Palestinians.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on Sunday said the death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza had risen to at least 18,000, most of them women and children. There were an additional 49,229 wounded.

Tel Aviv has also cut off one of the most densely populated places in the world from basic supplies, such as water, electricity, and fuel. Shortage of medical supplies and food has left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.