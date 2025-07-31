US should compensate losses to Tehran’s nuclear program: Iran’s FM

“They should explain why they attacked us in the middle of […] negotiations, and they have to ensure that they are not going to repeat that,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

“And they have to compensate [Iran for] the damage that they have done,” the top Iranian diplomat added.

Araghchi noted that the possibility of the talks resuming remains but in Tehran, distrust to US diplomatic initiatives had deepened.

“People are telling me, ‘Don’t waste your time anymore, don’t be cheated by them […]. If they come to negotiations it’s only a cover-up for their other intentions,’” he continued.

“With the Europeans, there is no reason right now to negotiate because they cannot lift sanctions, they cannot do anything,” the Iranian foreign minister stated.

“If they do snapback [which would reinstate UN Security Council sanctions against Iran], that means that this is the end of the road for them,” he emphasized.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States is prepared to launch new strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities if it deems that Tehran aspires to rebuild its potential.

Araghchi vowed a resolute response in the event such assault is repeated.

The Israeli regime launched a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression against Iran on June 13, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders and nuclear scientists in addition to civilians.

The war came as Iran and the United States had held five rounds of indirect negotiations, mediated by Oman, over Iran’s nuclear program since April, and were preparing to hold fresh talks in the Omani capital on June 15, which was cancelled following the Israeli onslaught.

The US joined Israel’s war on Iran and launched attacks on three peaceful nuclear facilities, violating the United Nations Charter and the Non-Proliferation Treaty.