US set to deport more Iranians back to their home country: CNN

It is the second such deportation flight after a rare agreement between Washington and Tehran, which do not have diplomatic relations, amid the Trump administration’s extreme push to expel undocumented immigrants.

There are serious concerns from human rights and advocacy organizations about the Iranians who fled to the US and may now be forced to return. The State Department’s latest human rights report, issued under the Trump administration, claimed there are “significant human rights issues” in Iran.

The National Iranian American Council, a nonprofit organization, called on the administration to halt the flight.

According to the source familiar with Sunday’s deportation flight, it is expected to stop in Kuwait en route to Iran. The first deportation flight was in September.