Washington reportedly provided financial and technical assistance to Kiev’s drone program, the sources have told the outlet. While the US had publicly admitted sending billions of dollars in missiles, air defense systems, tanks and training, details about support in other areas remained under wraps.

A tranche of some $1.5 billion paid in September 2024, reportedly allocated direct financial aid to drone manufacturers, intelligence-sharing, and collaboration between American technology firms and Ukrainian producers.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also said in a statement on Thursday that US involvement had “a real strategic impact” on the battlefield, as drones have become central to Ukraine’s defense strategy.

The funding reportedly began after Kiev’s first counteroffensive in fall 2022 and intensified after the 2023 effort, which ultimately failed due to Russia’s extensive defensive use of mines, artillery, and drones.

US officials reportedly stated that the losses incurred by Kiev pushed them to rapidly increase support to Ukrainian drone makers.

People familiar with the matter told the New York Times that the US effort also included sending American intelligence officials to Ukraine to help build its drone program. However, CIA Director William J. Burns has so far only indirectly acknowledged this, stating earlier this week that US intelligence support extended beyond information-sharing to assisting with key defense systems.

Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that Washington has provided around $100 billion in financial aid and military assistance to Kiev since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. Kiev’s other backers, meanwhile, have “spent about $150 billion”, he said.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the West’s continued military aid to Ukraine, arguing that it makes it party to the conflict. Russia has also argued that no amount of Western aid will change the ultimate outcome or prevent Moscow from achieving the goals of its military operation.