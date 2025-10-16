US says wants Japan to stop buying Russian energy

Bessent wrote on X that he discussed with visiting Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato Washington’s “expectation that Japan stop importing Russian energy.”

Japan relies heavily on importing oil and gas from abroad.

In 2023 Japan spent 582 billion yen ($3.9 billion) importing Russian liquified natural gas (LNG), according to the latest customs data available.

This accounted for 8.9 percent of its total LNG imports.

Japanese media in Washington quoted Kato declining to be drawn out on Bessent’s comments.

“I’d like to refrain from discussing what other ministers said,” Kato was quoted as saying.

“We are committed to doing what we can to realize a just peace in Ukraine by coordinating with fellow G7 countries,” he added.

On Wednesday, Trump had stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised him New Delhi will stop buying Russian oil.

“You know, you can’t do it immediately. It’s a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon,” Trump told reporters.

Modi has previously defended buying oil from Russia, a historic partner of India, despite Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trump in August had raised tariffs on Indian exports to the United States to 50 percent, with Trump’s aides accusing India of fueling Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Bessent stressed that he and Kato also discussed “plans for mobilizing Japan’s strategic investment in the United States through the US-Japan trade and investment agreement.”