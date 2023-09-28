US sanctions entities and individuals based in Iran and three other countries over Tehran’s drone program

“Iranian-made UAVs continue to be a key tool for Russia in its attacks in Ukraine, including those that terrorize Ukrainian citizens and attack its critical infrastructure,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism Brian Nelson in a statement.

The sanctions are against the Iranian firm Pishgam Electronic Safeh Company and its CEO Hamid Reza Janghorbani for procuring “hundreds of thousands of dollars” worth of servomotors that can be used in Iran’s attack drones.

“One of the servomotors procured by the network designated today was recovered in the remnants of a Russia-operated Shahed-136 that was recently shot down in Ukraine,” stated State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in a statement.

The US has so far imposed similar sanctions on a number of entities and individuals based in Iran and other countries, accusing them of supporting Tehran’s drone development.

Washington and its allies have long accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Iran has repeatedly rejected Washington’s claim, stressing it has not sold any weapons to Russia to be used in the war against Ukraine, and asked the West to offer evidence for the allegation.