Friday, July 25, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

“US responsible for decades of assassinations against Iran”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Javad Larijani

Mohammad Javad Larijani, head of the Iranian Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences, says the US has been the architect of political, military, and scientific assassinations in Iran over the past five decades.

Larijani stressed that a retaliatory assassination of US President Donald Trump would have legal and moral justification.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony for Dr. Majid Tajan Tajari, a young Iranian AI scientist killed during the Zionist regime’s 12-day aggression against Iran, Larijani condemned the US and Israeli policy of targeting Iran’s elite.

He described these acts as part of a “Western civilization of scientist-killing”.

Larijani also defended the fatwas issued by over 400 Iranian clerics who sanctioned retaliatory actions against Trump, stressing that the US cannot expect impunity for extraterritorial killings while being immune to consequences.

Larijani further criticized the US for its consistent violation of commitments under international agreements, despite Iran’s full compliance.

He urged Iranian negotiators to enter any future talks with the US from a position of strength.

He warned against repeating past diplomatic mistakes, saying Iran’s future negotiations must not be based on blind trust, especially after years of “fabricated US terrorism”.

He honored fallen Iranian scientists and commanders, saying Western powers are seeking to prevent Iran from emerging as a global leader in science and technology.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks