“US responsible for decades of assassinations against Iran”

Larijani stressed that a retaliatory assassination of US President Donald Trump would have legal and moral justification.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony for Dr. Majid Tajan Tajari, a young Iranian AI scientist killed during the Zionist regime’s 12-day aggression against Iran, Larijani condemned the US and Israeli policy of targeting Iran’s elite.

He described these acts as part of a “Western civilization of scientist-killing”.

Larijani also defended the fatwas issued by over 400 Iranian clerics who sanctioned retaliatory actions against Trump, stressing that the US cannot expect impunity for extraterritorial killings while being immune to consequences.

Larijani further criticized the US for its consistent violation of commitments under international agreements, despite Iran’s full compliance.

He urged Iranian negotiators to enter any future talks with the US from a position of strength.

He warned against repeating past diplomatic mistakes, saying Iran’s future negotiations must not be based on blind trust, especially after years of “fabricated US terrorism”.

He honored fallen Iranian scientists and commanders, saying Western powers are seeking to prevent Iran from emerging as a global leader in science and technology.