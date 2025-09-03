US obstructing negotiation path by raising ‘unrealizable’ demands: Iran’s top security official

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said in a post on X that Tehran remains open to dialogue with Washington but that the US approach undermines the possibility of meaningful negotiations.

“The path for negotiations with the US is not closed; yet these are the Americans who only pay lip service to talks and do not come to the table; and they wrongfully blame Iran for it,” Larijani wrote.

“We indeed pursue rational negotiations. By raising unrealizable issues such as missile restrictions, they set a path which negates any talks,” he added.

Iran held five rounds of talks on a replacement for the 2015 nuclear deal prior to the US-Israeli airstrikes on the country and its nuclear facilities in mid-June.

The United States and its European allies have repeatedly called for any future agreement to address not only Iran’s nuclear activities but also its ballistic missile program.

Tehran has consistently rejected that demand, insisting its military capabilities are non-negotiable.

The European parties to the 2015 deal, Britain, France, and Germany, recently triggered a “snapback” mechanism to restore UN sanctions, further complicating diplomacy to resolve tensions.