US has no evidence of Iran’s transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia: White House

The US not seen any evidence that Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the special military operation, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council John Kirby told reporters.

He did however claim the US has seen the provision of Iranian drones to Russia — which the Kremlin has brushed off as false.

Earlier, senior Ukrainian officials had confirmed that Iran has so far not sent ballistic missiles to Russia contradicting earlier western reports in this regard.

Both Tehran and Moscow have repeatedly denied claims that Iran has provided Russia with weapons for use in the Ukraine war.

Iranian officials have rejected claims about Tehran’s arms sales to Russia to be used in the ongoing war against Ukraine, stressing such allegations are aimed at legitimizing the West’s military assistance to Kiev.

In a phone conversation with Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on Friday, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian reiterated Iran’s opposition to the dispatch of weapons to the parties involved in the war which he said would only increase human losses and financial costs for both sides.

He added Tehran would continue its efforts to stop the war and promote lasting peace in Europe.

The Iranian foreign minister last month dismissed media controversy over Iran’s alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine war, adding, however, that Tehran had provided Moscow with a limited number of drones months before the war in Ukraine.

He also assured that Iran will not be indifferent if it is proven that Russia has used Iranian drones in the conflict.