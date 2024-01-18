Report: US conducts new airstrikes on Yemen

The missile salvo was fired from US Navy ships stationed in the Red Sea and targeted sites that were “prepared to launch attacks”, unnamed US officials stated.

Over a dozen locations were said to have been hit in the strikes.

The operation follows a Houthi strike against a US-owned bulk carrier ship Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden earlier on Wednesday, with group spokesman Yahya Sarea claiming a “direct hit” on the cargo vessel.

“The naval forces will not hesitate to target all sources of threat in the Red and Arabian sea within the legitimate right to defend Yemen and to continue supporting the oppressed Palestinian people,” he added.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), the agency responsible for overseeing operations in the Middle East and Central Asia, announced there were no injuries in the attack and that the vessel remained seaworthy, but noted “some damage” to the ship.

The attack on the cargo vessel comes on the heels of several similar strikes in recent weeks, after the Houthis vowed to target any ship affiliated with Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza. Washington has responded with three previous rounds of missile strikes on Houthi targets, and earlier on Wednesday announced the redesignation of the group as a terrorist organization.

“The Houthis must be held accountable for their actions, but it should not be at the expense of Yemeni civilians,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“As the Department of State moves forward with this designation, we are taking significant steps to mitigate any adverse impacts this designation may have on the people of Yemen.”

However, the top US diplomat added that the decision would be reversed if the Houthis ceased their attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea.

The group had previously been placed on the Foreign Terrorist Organization list under the administration of President Donald Trump, but were delisted in February 2021.

The Houthis has confirmed the latest round of US airstrikes in Yemen, according to a statement on the Houthis-run Saba news agency on late Wednesday night in to Thursday morning (local time).

“The American-British aggression renewed its targeting of a number of Yemeni governorates,” the statement read.

“The American-British aggression aircraft targeted the governorates of Hodeidah, Taiz, Dhamar, Al-Bayda and Saada,” it added.