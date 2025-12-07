US national security document serves Israel’s interests: Iran

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Baqaei said the United States has placed itself “in the position of judging all countries” and is solely focused on maintaining Israeli dominance in the region.

“This in itself is evidence of America’s complicity in the crimes committed by the Israeli regime,” he added.

Baqaei said the document explicitly mentions ensuring the security of the Israeli regime and securing energy resources.

He went on to say that the Israeli regime’s crimes in the region and in Gaza continue, noting that nearly 400 innocent people have recently lost their lives.

“Israel is destroying whatever remains of Gaza,” he said, adding that UN reporters are being seriously threatened — a sign of US-granted impunity to the Israeli regime.

Responding to the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council’s renewed claims over the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf, Baqaei said there is no historical or legal doubt about Iran’s sovereignty over Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb.

“This statement is merely a repetition of past claims, and we reject it,” he said.

Regarding IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s recent consultations with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Egypt’s foreign minister about Iran, Baqaei said: “As a member state, we are in direct contact with the Agency through our mission in Vienna. There is no mediation involved.”

On the exchange of messages between Iran and the United States through other countries, he added: “It is common for regional officials to convey messages. Our official channel of communication with the US is the US Interests Section in Iran, namely the Swiss Embassy.”