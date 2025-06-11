Media WireAmericasMiddle East

US military evaluating options to prevent nuclear-armed Iran: CENTOCM

By IFP Media Wire

The top U.S. general overseeing American troops in the Middle East has stated that there were a range of options when asked if the military was prepared to respond with overwhelming force to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran.

“I have provided the secretary of defense and the president with a wide range of options,” U.S. Army General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), told a congressional hearing.

Kurilla was responding to Representative Mike Rogers of Alabama, the chairman of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, who asked if CENTCOM was prepared to respond with overwhelming force if Iran does not permanently give up its nuclear ambitions.

“I take that as a yes?” the Alabama Republican asked, after Kurilla responded.

“Yes,” Kurilla stated.

Iran announced on Monday it would soon hand a counterproposal for a nuclear accord to the United States in response to a U.S. offer that Tehran deems unacceptable, while U.S. President Donald Trump said talks would continue.

