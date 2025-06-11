US military evaluating options to prevent nuclear-armed Iran: CENTOCM

“I have provided the secretary of defense and the president with a wide range of options,” U.S. Army General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), told a congressional hearing.

Kurilla was responding to Representative Mike Rogers of Alabama, the chairman of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, who asked if CENTCOM was prepared to respond with overwhelming force if Iran does not permanently give up its nuclear ambitions.

“I take that as a yes?” the Alabama Republican asked, after Kurilla responded.

“Yes,” Kurilla stated.

Iran announced on Monday it would soon hand a counterproposal for a nuclear accord to the United States in response to a U.S. offer that Tehran deems unacceptable, while U.S. President Donald Trump said talks would continue.