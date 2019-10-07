US Maximum Pressure on Iran Ends in Failure: VP

In comments at the inauguration of a water supply project in Birjand on Monday, Jahangiri highlighted the failure of US attempts to maximize pressures on Iran by imposing cruel sanctions.

“The Americans thought that the pressures would push the country’s economy and the Islamic Republic’s establishment towards dissolution, but today, we announce proudly that the plot of Americans has ended in failure,” the vice president added, hailing the Iranian people and government’s endeavors.

He also noted that the administration would carry out major projects in various sectors, such as the oil industry, agriculture, energy, metal industry and mines, as well as road construction and urban development, in order to address the economic woes and improve the livelihood of people.

In remarks last week, Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei highlighted the defeat of the US policy of maximum pressure on Iran, saying the Americans had plans to bring Iran to its knees by maximizing the economic pressures, but they ran into trouble themselves.

“The (US policy of) maximum pressure has failed up to this moment, and I announce firmly that they (Americans) will fail in their attempt for such maximum pressure forever,” Ayatollah Khamenei underlined.