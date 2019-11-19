US in No Position to Sympathize with Iranian People: Foreign Ministry

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi urged American authorities to care for their own people rather than Iranians.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran does not see the US government as being in a position to sympathize with the Iranian nation and people. If they are so worried, they should be concerned about the tens of millions of hungry people living across the United States, with no home and in absolute poverty,” he said.

He further condemned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interventionist remarks about the recent unrest and riots in some Iranian cities.

“The only thing that doesn’t become Mr. Pompeo is to express support for Iranian people,” said Mousavi.

He touched upon the United States and the Israeli regime’s wicked and ill intentions with regards to the Iranian nation.

“They are sympathizing with people who are pressured by the US economic terrorism. The US secretary of states has already announced loud and clear that Iranian people should be starved in order to surrender,” he said.

Mousavi described Iranians as people who are mature enough and have overcome different hurdles and predicaments.

“This nation will pass this phase, too, and will settle its domestic issues itself,” he said.