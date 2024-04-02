US responsible for Gaza carnage: Hamas

Hamas issued a statement on Monday after the “terrorist” Israeli occupation army retreated from Gaza’s Al-Shifa Medical Complex and its surroundings after a two-week siege.

It said Israel’s savage acts against the health sector and hospitals are carried out with American weapons and all forms of military and political support.

In a statement on Monday, the Gaza Health Ministry announced Israeli forces have withdrawn tanks and vehicles from Al-Shifa Hospital after a two-week siege of the medical complex.

It emphasized that Israel retreated from the hospital “after burning down the complex buildings and putting it completely out of service”.

It added that Israel’s horrific crime in the Shifa hospital revealed the nature of this rogue fascist entity, which is deviant from the values of civilization and humanity.

Continued Israeli crimes exceed all bounds and aim to execute the most heinous genocidal wars against civilians and civil infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, Hamas said.

It criticized the world bodies and states for remaining silent in the face of Israel’s crimes, which are fully and unlimitedly supported by the Biden administration.

Hamas called on the international community and the United Nations to condemn Israel’s atrocious crime against the Al-Shifa hospital, its surroundings and the citizens therein. It also asked them to immediately enter the Gaza City and witness the scale of the crime it has been subjected to.

The resistance group urged international judicial bodies, particularly the International Criminal Court, to start actual procedures to investigate Israel’s atrocities in the Al-Shifa hospital and its surroundings and in all the regime’s crimes over the last six months.

It added international judicial bodies are required to carry out their mandated mission to hold the Israeli leaders accountable and bring them to justice.

Hamas once again reiterated that Israeli crimes “will not weaken the resolve of our steadfast people and our valiant resistance, which confronts the barbaric aggression with all heroism and sacrifice.”

“We call on the free people of the world and the masses of our Arab and Muslim nation to rise up, intensify their pressing movement against this savage enemy and its supporters, and provide all forms of support and backing to our Palestinian people and their resistance,” the statement read.

On March 18, heavily armed Israeli forces stormed the hospital, using tanks and drones, and fired at people inside the complex.

The Israeli military claimed that the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement is using the facility to “conduct and promote terrorist activity”.

Gaza’s media office announced in a statement that more than 400 Palestinians have lost their lives during the Israeli military’s raid on Al-Shifa hospital during a two-week deadly raid.

The media office of the Resistance Committees in Palestine said on Monday that the United Nations, the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court should begin an immediate and urgent investigation into Israel’s heinous crimes and punish and boycott the regime and its criminal leaders.

In a statement on Monday, it added that the horrific massacres in the Al-Shifa hospital requires the free nations across the world “to go out to the streets of their capitals and besiege the embassies of the Zionist entity and the United States until this holocaust on our people in Gaza stops”.

Israel’s heinous slaughter, the horrific crimes, and the genocide in the hospital and its surroundings reaffirmed the true face of the “Nazi Zionist enemy”, its supporters in the criminal US administration, and their endeavor, the statement emphasized.