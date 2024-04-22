US ‘not funding’ war in Ukraine: Zelensky

NBC host Kristen Welker asked Zelensky on “Meet the Press” how long Americans can expect to fund the war in Ukraine, noting that there has been some strong opposition to sending additional aid to the country. Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is doing the fighting and the U.S. is only providing the munitions.

“The Americans are not funding the war in Ukraine. They foremost protect freedom and democracy all over Europe. And Ukraine is fighting. And Ukraine is sending their best sons and daughters to the front line. And this reduces the price for all Europe, for all NATO,” Zelensky said, speaking through a translator.

“It reduces the price for everyone, including the U.S. as the leaders in NATO. U.S. Army now does not have to fight protecting NATO countries. Ukrainians are doing that. And it’s only the ammo that the civilized world is providing. And I think it’s a good decision. That is why we do need to keep supporting,” he continued.

The House approved a massive foreign aid package to send to the Senate on Saturday. The package includes roughly $61 billion for Ukraine, $26 billion for Israel and $8 billion for allies in the Indo-Pacific.

Zelensky urged the Senate to pass the aid package for Ukraine.

“And today, we definitely need this aid. And Kristen, we really need to get this to the final point. We need to get it approved by the Senate. And then we want to get things as fast as possible so that we get some tangible assistance for the soldiers on the front as soon as possible, not in another six months, so that they will be able to move ahead,” he added.

Zelensky emphasized that his country needs a “crucial” weapons system to help win its war against Russia.

Welker asked Zelensky if Ukraine could win the war now that the House approved additional foreign aid. He stated his country could win the war if it gets the weapons systems it needs, including long-range weapons and air defense systems.

“I think this support will really strengthen the armed forces of Ukraine. And we will have a chance for victory if Ukraine really gets the weapon system, which we need so much, the thousands of soldiers need so much. And this aid should not be just spread into layer all over, but it has to end up in tangible weapon systems,” Zelensky stressed.

“Some really crucial weapon systems, which are hard to get. The long-range artillery. And I really appreciate that it mentions ATACMs, long-range weapons. And it’s important because we need long-range weapons to not lose people on the front line. Because we have casualties because we cannot reach that far. Our weapons are not that long-range. So, we need it, and air defense. This is crucial. These are the priorities now,” he continued.