US denies visa to Iran’s polo team

According to Asghar Nazari, President of Iran’s Polo Federation, the team, despite qualifying for the tournament by defeating Pakistan in the preliminary round, has been unable to travel due to the US refusal to fully grant entry visas. “Unfortunately, because of the incomplete issuance of visas for our national polo team, we are unable to take part in the World Cup finals in the US”, Nazari said. Iranian officials described the move as a deliberate obstruction that deprived the country’s athletes of their right to compete on the international stage.