US announces $400m military aid package for Ukraine

The new package includes Patriot air defense munitions and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, which have been crucial to defending Ukraine’s skies and keeping its cities safe.

Other equipment also includes more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and 155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds, which Ukraine has desperately needed to fend off Russian attacks across the front line as Moscow has an advantage in artillery fire.

The U.S. is also providing Javelin missiles, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, M113 Armored Personnel Carriers, patrol boats and general small arms ammunition, grenades and demolition munitions.

The announcement comes after an initial $1 billion package in late April shortly after President Joe Biden signed the national security supplemental bill into law after months of Congress holding up talks on new aid for Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also announced a $6 billion package for Ukraine that will require Kyiv to purchase equipment from the defense industrial base before delivery.

The U.S. aid will be crucial to ensuring Ukrainian troops can stay in the fight as Russia intensifies pressure across the eastern frontline, making critical advances in the Donetsk region.

On Friday, Russia also launched a major attack in the northeastern Kharkiv region, putting even more pressure on Ukrainian forces.