Media WireAmericasMiddle East

US approves $3.5 billion missile sale to Saudi Arabia

By IFP Media Wire

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible foreign military sale to Saudi Arabia of AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles and related support for $3.5 billion, the Pentagon announced in a statement on Friday.

Washington is poised to offer Saudi Arabia an arms package worth well over $100 billion during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the kingdom in May.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia requested 1,000 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), 50 AMRAAM guidance sections and other equipment including spares, missile containers, and spare parts, and logistics support services.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Friday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corp according to the Pentagon.
› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks