Media WireAsia

UN warns Afghanistan internet cut ‘extremely serious’ For human rights

By IFP Media Wire

Afghanistan's internet and telecommunications cut has "extremely serious" rights implications, with women and girls especially affected, the UN human rights office warned Tuesday.

Mobile phone signal and internet service in Afghanistan, ruled by the Taliban government, weakened on Monday night until connectivity was less than one percent of normal levels.

“Nationwide internet shutdown by (the) Taliban has extremely serious human rights ramifications across the country,” the UN rights office wrote on X.

The shutdown has curtailed the free flow of information crucial to everyday activities, including access to essential services from health and education to banking.

“Women and girls already excluded from public life are especially affected. We call for immediate reconnection,” the office added.

Afghans have been unable to contact each other, online businesses and the banking systems are frozen, while members of the diaspora cannot send crucial remittances to their families.

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks