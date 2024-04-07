UN relief chief warns end to Gaza war ‘long overdue’

“It is not enough for six months of war to be a moment of remembrance and mourning,” Martin Griffiths wrote on X.

“It must also spur a collective determination that there be a reckoning for this betrayal of humanity,” he added.

Israel’s war against Gaza has escalated into a “betrayal of humanity”, the United Nations’ humanitarian chief said.

In a statement on the eve of the six-month anniversary of the war, Griffiths called for a “collective determination that there be a reckoning for this betrayal of humanity”.

“Each day, this war claims more civilian victims,” stated Griffiths, who will leave his post at the end of June due to health reasons. “Every second that it continues sows the seeds of a future so deeply obscured by this relentless conflict.”

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack in early October by the Palestinian group, Hamas, killed less than 1,200 people.

More than 33,100 Palestinians have since been killed and over 75,800 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which last week asked it to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.