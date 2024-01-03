UN voices concern over possible escalation after Israeli assassination of top Hamas official in Lebanon

The escalation could lead to “devastating consequences” for people on both sides of the Blue Line, Kandice Ardiel, deputy spokesperson of UNFIL, told Lebanon’s official news agency NNA on Wednesday.

Blue Line is a concrete wall set by the UN in 2000 for the purpose of confirming the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the south of Lebanon.

“We continue to urge all parties to cease firing, and we also appeal to any relevant influential actors to encourage restraint,” she added.

Arouri was killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Beirut, according to Hamas and Lebanese media.

Amid fears of escalation, border clashes between Israeli soldiers and the Hezbollah group continue since Tel Aviv’s war with Hamas in Gaza on Oct. 7.