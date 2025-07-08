UN General Assembly condemns ‘systematic oppression’ of Afghan women

The resolution was adopted by 116 votes in favor versus the United States and Israel against, with 12 abstentions.

The text “expresses its serious concern about the grave, worsening, widespread and systematic oppression of all women and girls in Afghanistan by the Taliban.”

It said the Taliban, an armed group that took control of the country in 2021, “has put in place an institutionalized system of discrimination, segregation, disrespect for human dignity and the exclusion of women and girls.”

Since taking power, Taliban authorities, who also ruled the country between 1996 and 2001, have restricted women’s education and ability to work, and barred them from participation in many forms of public life.

Member states called on the Taliban “to swiftly reverse contradictory policies and practices,” including laws that “extend the already intolerable restrictions on the human rights of women and girls and on basic personal freedoms for all Afghans.”

The resolution welcomed the Doha talks, initiated in 2023 by the UN to coordinate the international community’s approach to the Taliban authorities, and called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to appoint a coordinator to facilitate that process.

The United States opposed the resolution and rejected engagement with the Taliban government.

“Nearly four years following the Taliban takeover, we continue the same conversations and engage with the same so-called Taliban officials about improving the situation in Afghanistan without demanding results from them,” stated US representative Jonathan Shrier.

“The United States will no longer enable their heinous behavior.”

The Taliban returned to power after reaching a peace agreement with the United States during President Donald Trump’s first term, overthrowing the country’s government after foreign forces withdrew under the deal.

Russia officially became the first country to recognize the Taliban government last week.