Tuesday, August 15, 2023
UN, EU condemn Iran’s shrine terrorist attack

By IFP Media Wire

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the United Nations secretary-general, as well as spokesperson for the external affairs of the European Union Peter Stano have condemned the terrorist attack on a holy shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz.

The UN spokesman made the remarks in response to a question by IRNA correspondent in New York.

Dujarric said that the UN condemns the attack at the religious site, and sympathized with the people and government of Iran.

“UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh which is the second of its kind over the past 10 months,” he added.

A terrorist went on a shooting spree in the holy shrine in Shiraz on Sunday night, killing two and injuring 10 people.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday ordered Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and Governor of Fars Province Mohammad Hadi Imanieh to swiftly identify and punish the perpetrators of the terrorist attack.

The Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year.

On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 13 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

