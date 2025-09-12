UN Chief Welcomes Iran–IAEA Understanding

In a phone call on Thursday evening with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Guterres affirmed the UN’s backing for continued dialogue and diplomacy regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

Araghchi, for his part, reiterated Iran’s commitment to protecting the rights and interests of its people under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). He stressed the need for the United Nations and all countries to firmly and clearly condemn the illegal attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities by Israel and the US.

He criticized the stance of the three European countries (Britain, Germany, and France) for ignoring U.S. and Israeli military attacks on Iran while threatening to revive annulled UN Security Council resolutions—calling this approach baseless and irresponsible, and warning that it would only complicate the situation.

Araghchi also highlighted Iran’s constructive cooperation with the IAEA to clarify how it will meet its safeguards commitments under the new conditions created by these unlawful attacks. He urged European states and UN Security Council members to recognize the importance of this development.

Additionally, Araghchi said the genocide in Occupied Palestine and the Zionist regime’s warmongering are the most urgent global challenges. He condemned Israel’s recent terrorist attack on Qatar and called on the international community, the UN, and the Secretary-General personally to help end the genocide and curb Israel’s expansionism and aggression.