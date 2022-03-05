UN chief condemns deadly mosque attack in Pakistan

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said places of worship should be safe havens, not targets of attacks.

He also expressed condolences to families of victims as well as the Pakistan government on the tragic incident.

The blast in the Kucha Risaldar mosque targeted worshippers during Friday prayers, killing 56 and injuring dozens.

Iraq’s top Shia cleric Ayatollah Ali Sistani condemned the terrorist attack, too.

He called on Islamabad to tackle terrorist groups and not allow them to commit crimes against innocent people, especially religious minorities.

Iran has also condemned the attack, saying the bombing was aimed at sowing discord among Muslims.

The European Union also slammed the bombing as a heinous crime.

The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility.