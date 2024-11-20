Media WireEurope

More Ukrainians want talks with Russia to end war: Survey

By IFP Media Wire
More than half of Ukrainians want negotiations to end the war with Russia, according to Gallup polls released Tuesday, the war’s 1,000th day.

The surveys, conducted in August and October, found that 52 percent of Ukrainians want their nation to negotiate an end to the war in Eastern Europe that has been raging for more than 2 1/2 years. About 38 percent of Ukrainians want their military to keep fighting until it wins the war. Some 9 percent did not know or refused to share their opinion on the matter.

