Wednesday, May 15, 2024
type here...
Media WireEurope

Ukraine urges Washington to lift ban on using US-made weapons to attack Russian territory

By IFP Media Wire
Russia Ukraine War

Kiev is pressing Washington to lift the ban on using the US-supplied weapons to strike inside Russian territory amid the advance of the Russian armed forces in the Kharkov region, Politico reported, citing undisclosed officials.

The US’s ban on using its arms to attack Russian territory has reportedly deterred Kiev from attacking Moscow’s positions, but Ukraine is allegedly seeking to hit Russian military supply depots across the border, Politico reported.

A group of Ukrainian lawmakers is reportedly meeting with US Congress officials this week in an attempt to influence Washington in removing its restrictions.

The US has been supplying arms to Ukraine on the condition that they must not be used against targets located inside what Washington acknowledges as Russian territory. The restriction is intended to demonstrate the supposedly defensive nature of the arms supplies.

The Ukrainian MPs claim that the policy has facilitated a Russian offensive, which Moscow launched last Friday in Kharkov Region.

Two undisclosed US officials confirmed to Politico that the position of Joe Biden’s office had not changed.

“The assistance is for the defense and not for offensive operations in Russian territory,” one of the officials told Politico.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia’s northern grouping of forces had taken control over the villages of Gatyshche, Krasnoe, Morokhovets, Oleenykovoe, Borysovka, Ogurtsovo, Pletenevka, Pilna and Strilechya in the Kharkov region.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks