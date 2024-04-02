Ukraine attacks oil refinery in Tatarstan, deepest inside Russian territory since outbreak of war

A Ukrainian drone attack hit the primary oil refining unit of a major Russian oil refinery in the Tatarstan region in an attack conducted by the SBU security service and GUR military spy agency, a Kyiv intelligence source told the Reuters news agency.

The source added that the strike caused a fire at the facility and that similar attacks would continue in order to reduce Russia’s oil revenue.

The region is located some 650 km east of Moscow, and had not previously been directly impacted by the Ukraine conflict.

Local authorities in Russia’s Tatarstan, east of Moscow, stated drones had attacked industrial sites and wounded several people.

Tatarstan leader Rustam Mannikhanov said Elabuga and the nearby city of Nizhnekamsk came under drone attacks, adding that no serious damage was inflicted by the kamikaze aircraft.

The primary target appeared to be the industrial zone in Elabuga. Its chief manager Timur Shagivaleev added that two drones were involved, and implied that Ukraine was responsible.

According to TASS, medics do not consider any of the individuals to be seriously injured. Some reportedly did not require hospital treatment.

An industry source told Reuters on condition of anonymity the damage done by a drone attack on Russia’s Taneco oil refinery is not critical,

A fire broke out at the refinery that was extinguished within 20 minutes, the state news agency RIA said, adding that production had not been disrupted.