UAE condemns Yemeni attacks on Abu Dhabi

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan described them as a terrorist attack on civilian installations and a violation of international and humanitarian laws.

He also said the UAE reserves the right to respond to the bombing.

Abdullah bin Zayed also claimed that Yemen’s Houthis are trying to spread terror and chaos in the region.

The UAE foreign minister called on the international community to condemn the Yemeni strikes and offered condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks.

Meanwhile, Anwar Qarqash, a diplomatic advisor to the Emirati ruler, threatened Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, saying, “Such acts will lead to destruction”.

Without speaking of Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s aggression against Yemen, Qarqash also said the Houthis have undermined security in the region.

The Yemeni army and allied Ansarullah forces said earlier they launched drone and missile attacks deep inside the UAE as part of retaliatory attacks against the sheikhdom over its aggression against Yemen.

The UAE reported two fire incidents in the capital Abu Dhabi. It added that three fuel tankers exploded near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC, killing three and wounding six. Some other sources say around a dozen were injured in the attacks.

There was also a fire at a construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The Emirates said initial investigations show the fires were possibly caused by drones.

The Saudi and Emirati war on Yemen has killed hundreds of thousands of people since its onset in March 2015 with millions more displaced.