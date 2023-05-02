Two renowned Iranian actresses sued for not wearing head veil at public event

Tasnim News Agency said in an exclusive report that Mo’tamed-Ariya and Baygan had been accused of “removing their veil” and “stirring public opinion” by appearing with their hair uncovered at an event to commemorate another actor.

The report said images of the two actresses had circulated “quickly” on social media and “people had demanded that they be confronted.”

It didn’t provide any other details.

Women’s hijab has become a flashpoint in Iran since September last year, when a 22-year-old girl, Mahsa Amini, died in “morality police” custody. Amini had been arrested for purportedly not wearing her hijab properly.

Widespread protests erupted across Iran after her death, with many demanding that the “morality police” be dismantled and women not be forced to cover their hair. While the protests have subsided in recent months, the issue of hijab continues to attract widespread debate.