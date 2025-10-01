Trump ready for unconditional meeting with Kim: White House official

He pointed out that during his first term in office, Trump had held three meetings with the North Korean leader, which “stabilized the Korean Peninsula.”

Trump remains open to engaging in dialogue with Kim “without any preconditions,” the official said, according to Yonhap.

The news agency points out that this “marks the first time that the Trump administration has publicly stated that it does not have ‘any preconditions’ for the resumption of dialogue between Trump and Kim.”

Earlier, a South Korean official suggested that Trump and Kim could hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (ASEAN) summit that will be held in South Korea between October 31 and November 1.

Kim stated at a Supreme People’s Assembly session on September 20-21 that he had “good memories” of his meetings with Trump. The US president noted at a meeting with South Korea’s leader on August 25 that he would like to meet with Kim before the end of the year.