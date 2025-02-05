Trump says he would love to make an agreement with Iran

“I say this to Iran, who’s listening very intently, ‘I would love to be able to make a great deal. A deal where you can get on with your lives’,” Trump told reporters in Washington.

“They cannot have one thing. They cannot have a nuclear weapon and if I think that they will have a nuclear weapon … I think that’s going to be very unfortunate for them,” he added.

The president said that while Iran can never have a nuclear weapon under any circumstances, he is willing to talk to his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.