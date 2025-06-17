Trump says believes Iran would “like to talk, but they should’ve done that before” war with Israel

“Yeah,” Trump told CNN, when asked whether he’s seen any signals or messages from intermediaries that Iran wishes to de-escalate the conflict.

“They’d like to talk, but they should have done that before. I had 60 days, and they had 60 days, and on the 61st day, I said, ‘We don’t have a deal.’”

He continued: “They have to make a deal, and it’s painful for both parties, but I’d say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it’s too late.”

The comments come after The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran has been “urgently signaling that it seeks an end to hostilities and resumption of talks over its nuclear programs, sending messages to Israel and the U.S. via Arab intermediaries.” The report cited Middle Eastern and European officials.

Trump issued a two-month ultimatum this spring for Iran to strike a nuclear deal or face consequences. On Friday — Day 61 — Israel launched unprecedented strikes on Iran, targeting its nuclear program, military leaders and residential areas. The conflict is now entering its fourth day, with both sides exchanging blows.

Trump declined to say what, if anything, would prompt US military involvement in the conflict, telling reporters Monday, “I don’t want to talk about that.”

And he remained vague when pressed on what intelligence the US is providing Israel.

“We’ve always supported Israel. We have for a long period of time, strongly, and Israel is doing very well right now,” he added.

Israel launched a bombardment campaign against Iran on Friday, targeting military and nuclear sites as well as residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, killing dozens of people, including top military officials and nuclear scientists.

The assault came just days before US and Iranian negotiators were to meet for a sixth round of nuclear talks in Oman.

Iran has responded with hundreds of ballistic missiles, many of which have penetrated Israel’s air defences, causing widespread damage across the occupied territories.