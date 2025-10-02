Trump executive order guarantees Qatar security after Israeli onslaught

Israel announced that the raid targeted Hamas leaders who were in the capital, Doha, discussing a US ceasefire proposal for Gaza under Qatari auspices. It killed several members of the Palestinian group’s team, but not the leaders, as well as a Qatari security officer.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologised to Qatar for the killing of its citizen. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received the apology on Monday in a joint call from Trump and Netanyahu during their meeting at the White House.

In his latest executive order, Trump stated that the US and Qatar are “bound together by close cooperation, shared interests, and the close relationship between our armed forces”.

The US president added that Qatar was “a steadfast ally in pursuit of peace, stability and prosperity” and had supported Washington in mediating regional and global conflicts.

“In recognition of this history, and in light of the continuing threats to the State of Qatar posed by foreign aggression, it is the policy of the United States to guarantee the security and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar against external attack,” he said.

“The United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty or critical infrastructure of the state of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States,” the order says.

After the Israeli strikes in Doha on September 9, Washington tried to repair the damage done to diplomatic relations with Qatar while also showing its continued ironclad support for its ally Israel. The Persian Gulf nation had called Israel’s actions “cowardly and treacherous”.

The true scope of Trump’s pledge remains in question. Typically, legally binding agreements, or treaties, need to receive the approval of the US Senate. However, presidents have entered international agreements without the Senate’s approval. Ultimately, any decision to take military action rests with the president.

Qatar has been a key US military partner over the years, allowing America’s Central Command to have its forward operating base at its vast Al Udeid Air Base. Former US President Joe Biden named Qatar as a major non-NATO ally in 2022, in part due to its help during the US’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.