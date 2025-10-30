Trump directs Pentagon to start testing nuclear arms on equal basis to China and Russia

“The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country,” Trump wrote.

“This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years.”

Trump’s announcement on TruthSocial came shortly before he was slated to meet face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since 2019 in South Korea on Thursday.

Trump later ignored a question from a reporter about the move while meeting with Xi and the Chinese delegation in South Korea just before reporters were ushered out of the room.

The U.S. halted the explosive testing of nuclear arms in 1992.

Russia claimed it tested its new nuclear-capable cruise missile, known as the Burevestnik, last week, which purportedly flew 8,700 miles.

The test was met with international condemnation, including from Trump, who called it “inappropriate” as he is pushing the Kremlin to come to the table and negotiate a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

“You’ve got to get the war ended. A war that should have taken one week is now in its soon fourth year,” the president said on Monday.

“That’s what you ought to do, instead of testing missiles.”

“We test missiles all the time. They’re not playing games with us, and we’re not playing games with them either,” Trump added.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Moscow successfully tested a new atomic-powered and nuclear-capable underwater drone. The test was conducted on Tuesday, with Putin claiming the nuclear reactor that powers the Poseidon drone is “100 times smaller” than those on submarines.