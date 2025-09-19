Media WireAmericasAsia

Trump blocks arms deal with Taiwan: WaPo

By IFP Media Wire

US President Donald Trump has refused to approve a weapons package for Taiwan, the Washington Post has reported, citing five people familiar with the matter.

The Post linked the decision to Trump’s efforts to negotiate a trade deal with Beijing and his potential meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which is expected to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea next month.

The weapons deal, reportedly worth more than $400 million, was described as “more lethal” than previous deliveries. According to the Post, Trump’s team believes Taiwan should purchase its own weapons, reflecting the president’s “transactional” approach to foreign policy. A White House official told the outlet that the decision has not yet been finalized.

Beijing, which considers the self-governing island its territory, strongly opposes any foreign military aid to Taipei. Xi has stated China seeks peaceful reunification but reserves the right to use force. In December, the Chinese Foreign Ministry warned Taipei that “relying on the US to seek independence and using military means to pursue independence is a path to self-destruction.”

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry declined to comment on the report but announced that “Taiwan and the US maintain a close security cooperation mechanism, with all exchange programs carried out on schedule to build a comprehensive defense system.”

Washington has approved several arms sales to Taiwan in recent years, including the delivery of NASAMS air-defense missile systems.

