Training plane crashes off Iran’s Qeshm Island

People on board the plane escaped the incident unharmed. A report says fishers from a local village have helped them.
The governor of Iran’s Hormozgan Province confirmed the news.
There’s no word on the cause of the plane crash.
A training plane has gone down off Iran’s Qeshm Island in the country’s south.
