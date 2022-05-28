Saturday, May 28, 2022
Training plane crashes off Iran’s Qeshm Island

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Training plane

A training plane has gone down off Iran’s Qeshm Island in the country’s south.

People on board the plane escaped the incident unharmed. A report says fishers from a local village have helped them.

The governor of Iran’s Hormozgan Province confirmed the news.

There’s no word on the cause of the plane crash.

 

