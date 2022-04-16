Top Iranian sports club inaugurated in presence of Germany’s football legends

Veteran German footballers Lothar Matthäus and Andreas Brehme as well as German referee Markus Merk and his Italian peer Pierluigi Collina were invited to the ceremony by Sepehr Tarverdian, the CEO of Hamayeshsazan Company and of the Influential Managers’ Club.

The Meta Fitness Club is at Tehran’s Sam Center and offers speciliazed sports and sports medicine services to the best CEOs of Iranian companies.

The Influential Managers’ Club was launched six years ago in the presence of a number of best Iranian economic and trade managers who have created jobs at a time when Iran is under the harshest economic sanctions.