Top Iranian commander: Destroying hospitals in Gaza no remarkable feat, Iran to stand up for Palestine

The IRGC chief says the Israeli regime’s killing of civilians, particularly women and children, in Gaza is devoid of any military value, and further said, “Countering children in Gaza is not a big deal; if you are powerful and courageous enough, I dare you to counter Hamas troops.”

“The United States and Israel are repeating the mistakes they have made over the past 45 years and believe they will achieve victory by occupying territories,” said the top commander in a ceremony held in Tehran on Sunday for unknown martyrs killed during the eight-year Iraqi-imposed war in the 1980s.

“Did the invasion of Afghanistan bring them victory? Were they able to stay in Iraq which they had occupied?” he asked rhetorically.

“Their invasion of Syria, too, only incurred costs. They expended money in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, but were defeated, and we will support dear Palestine to the end.”

Major General Salami underscored, “The more Israel causes destruction, the more nails it will drive into its coffin. Turning hospitals into a battlefield is not a feat; rather, it is a crime. I dare you to fight like a man in the battlefield. Rest assured that Palestinians will not die with martyrdom.”