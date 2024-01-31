Top Iran commander: No threat against Islamic Republic will go unanswered

The remarks by Major General Hossein Salami on Wednesday came as the US has stepped up its anti-Iran rhetoric after accusing Tehran of involvement in the death of three US troops in Jordan last week, despite denials by Iranian officials.

Addressing the National Congress for the Commemoration of the 24,000 Martyrs from Tehran, the IRGC commander in chief said, “We sometimes hear some threats from among the words of US officials. We tell them that we won’t leave any threat go unanswered.”

“We are not looking for war, but we are not afraid of war, and this is the reality that is going on in our society,” Major General Salami said.

A drone attack on a US outpost in Jordan left three American forces dead and dozens more injured on Sunday, the first US troops deaths in the region since the start of the Israeli genocide on Gaza in early October.

Dismissing accusations by Washington, Tehran says it has no links to attacks on the US forces in the region as they are related to the resistance groups’ reprisal against the US for aiding the Israeli regime in its ongoing onslaught against Palestinians.