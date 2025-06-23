Tehran reserves ‘complete and lawful right’ to respond to US attack: Iran’s envoy

In a fiery speech, Amir Saeid Iravani said today marks yet another “shameful chapter in the political history of the United States,” referring to the early Sunday attacks on three peaceful Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow.

He said US President Donald Trump “personally carried out the most disgraceful part of this wicked scenario,” referring to Trump ordering the aggression and brazenly announcing it on his social media platforms, taking all and sundry by surprise.

Describing the Islamic Republic of Iran as an “independent and peace-seeking nation,” the envoy said the country had repeatedly warned the “warmongering US regime” against any aggressive actions prior to Sunday’s acts of aggression.

“Now, based on international law, Iran retains its complete and lawful right to respond to this blatant act of aggression,” Iravani declared, condemning the “premeditated and unprovoked” assault by Washington and linking it to the Israeli aggression against the people of Iran that started last Friday and has claimed more than 400 innocent lives so far.

“This attack (by the US) follows extensive military aggression by the Israeli regime,” the diplomat noted, branding the US justification as “false, absurd, and legally void.”

He slammed the US Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for their “selective behavior and double standards” on the Israeli and American attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites, calling it a “moral, political, and legal disgrace.”

The Iranian envoy also referenced the 2020 assassination of top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani, calling it a “cowardly and gruesome act of terrorism carried out on the direct orders of the US president,” showing long-standing US hostility and impunity.

Iravani accused Israel of fabricating a deceptive narrative for over two decades, despite being a nuclear-armed regime operating outside international legal frameworks.

“Iran’s actions are fully consistent with Article 51 of the UN Charter, which recognizes the inherent right to self-defense,” he stated.

He urged the Security Council to act immediately under Chapter VII of the UN Charter to address the injustice and flagrant violations stemming from the U.S. and Israeli actions.

In his remarks, Russia’s representative to the United Nations also delivered a sharp condemnation of both American and Israeli aggression against Iran, calling it a blatant insult to international norms and a direct affront to the global community.

“We strongly condemn the US’s irresponsible and provocative actions against Iran,” Vasily Nebenzya asserted. “The attacks carried out by the United States and Israel constitute a complete humiliation of the international community.”

The diplomat criticized certain UN Security Council members for their silence and inaction, accusing them of lacking the courage to denounce Washington’s aggression.

“Some members of this Council do not have the courage to condemn these attacks. The United States has shown time and again that it does not value diplomacy,” he remarked.

He further pointed out the glaring double standards regarding nuclear non-proliferation.

“Israel has yet to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), while Iran remains the most heavily inspected country in the world under the oversight of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” the Russian representative said.

In his speech, the Chinese envoy to the United States also condemned the US military attacks against Iran’s nuclear facilities as a grave breach of international law, warning that such actions undermine global peace and stability.

“The actions of the United States constitute a dangerous violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and Iran’s sovereignty,” Fu Cong stated.

He warned that the strikes have inflicted serious damage on the international nuclear non-proliferation regime.

“The US attacks have dealt a major blow to the global framework for preventing the spread of nuclear weapons,” he emphasized.