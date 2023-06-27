Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Tehran police reject serial killing scenario in murder of women

By IFP Editorial Staff
Crime Scene

The head of the intelligence department of Tehran police force has ruled out speculations about the murder of two young women in the capital as being serial killings.

Colonel Ali Valipour Gudarzi told Tasnim News Agency the cases of mutiliated bodies of the two women recently discovered in south and west of Tehran have nothing to do with each other and they are not regarded as serial killings.

The police commander added the mutiliated body found in Khazaneh neighbourhood in souhern Tehran belonged to an Afghan national killed in a family dispute and that the suspects have been arrested.

Colonel Valipour said the second corpes was discovered in Azadi square in western Tehran and the person who was carrying the mutiliated body has been nabbed.

He added police investigation is underway.

The story of the murders have shocked Tehran residents prompting speculations that they have fallen victim to serial killings.

