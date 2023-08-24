Tehran, Moscow agree new defense deals: Iranian army commander

Speaking on Wednesday at the end of his visit to Russia, Brigadier General Heydari described the trip as “well-timed” and “fruitful.”

The general said he and his Russian counterpart, General Oleg Salyukov, reached some agreements on boosting defense ties, including in the fight against terrorism.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has shown that it’s serious in fighting terrorism and it will not only maintain interaction with Russia in this field, but this cooperation will get deeper every day,” he stated.

The Iranian general added Tehran and Moscow are also ready to share their anti-terrorism experience with other countries.

“Terrorism in its various forms is a global threat, and Iran and Russia are ready to share their valuable experience with other countries,” he continued.

During his trip that started on Sunday, the Iranian commander visited Russian military academies as well as various training centers and military-industrial complexes.

Heydari stressed such visits can help facilitate further cooperation on sharing knowledge and experience, as well as student exchange programs.

On Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that a Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin had discussed military cooperation with General Heydari during their talks in Moscow.

“The sides discussed topical issues of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation. They exchanged opinions on the issues of bilateral security. The sides reaffirmed their intention to deepen dialogue, increase the level of development of contact in the defense sphere,” the ministry said, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the sides also agreed to further increase cooperation between the Ground Force of the two countries in various areas.

Russia and Iran, both under Western sanctions, have forged closer relations in military and other areas in recent years.

Early this week, the Iranian military participated in a Russian military exhibition, where it put on display a variety of cutting-edge military hardware, including drones and electronic warfare systems, as well as the Ababil ballistic missile.