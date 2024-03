The funeral started in front of Shahid Motahhari School next to Iran’s parliament in downtown Tehran.

A number of Iranian officials were also attending the ceremony.

Ayatollah Emami Kashani was also the head of the Shahid Motahhari School.

Before the funeral, leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei extended condolences over Emami Kashani’s passing and also led prayers for the late cleric’s body.

He passed away on Saturday at the age of 92.

