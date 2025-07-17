IFP ExclusiveIncidents

Tehran fire department: Recent gas blasts not linked to sabotage

By IFP Editorial Staff
The head of Tehran's Fire Department has dismissed speculation that recent gas-related explosions in the capital are linked to sabotage or security threats, calling such incidents routine and preventable.

Following public concern on social media amid a spate of gas-related incidents after the recent 12-day conflict, Fire Chief Ghodratollah Mohammadi clarified that there is no evidence to suggest foul play in the recent explosions.

“Under normal conditions, we handle around 350 emergency and safety incidents daily in Tehran, including an average of 150 fires,” Mohammadi said.

“These are not abnormal figures and often go unnoticed due to their frequency.”

According to fire department data, Tehran recorded 24 gas explosions in 2023, rising to 34 in 2024. In the current year, seven cases have been reported so far — all contained by firefighting units.

Mohammadi attributed the blasts to technical neglect: aging gas hoses, use of substandard appliances, and failure to observe safety protocols.

“These are safety lapses, not sabotage,” he emphasized.

