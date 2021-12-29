Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Tehran bans travelers from four European countries over covid

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian aviation organization has announced non-Iranian passengers who have resided in France, Britain, Denmark and Norway in the past two weeks cannot enter Iran until further notice.

Iran Air which is commonly known as Homa said in a statement on Wednesday that with aim of preventing the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, travelers on international flights need to meet new conditions before traveling to Iran.

Iran Air added that non-Iranian travelers who have resided in France, Britain, Denmark and Norway in the past 14 days, or who have been on a transit route to those countries cannot enter Iran until further notice.

All travelers aged above 13 onboard flights to Iran must have taken a PCR test within the past 72 hours before the flight took off and have negative test results in the English language.

All passengers over the age of 12 with non-Iranian citizenship, in addition to the PCR test, must have a coronavirus vaccination card in English and must have received the vaccine within the past 14 days, according to the statement.

Sourcemehrnews
