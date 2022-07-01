Friday, July 1, 2022
Tehran calls on Baghdad to pursue facilitating Iranian Hajj pilgrims’ affairs

By IFP Media Wire
Iranian Foreign minister, in a phone talk with his Iraqi counterpart, appreciated Iraqi officials’ efforts to facilitate Iranian Hajj pilgrims’ affairs, urging them to follow up on the issue.

Hossein Amirabdollahian in his Thursday evening phone talks with Fuad Hussein discussed the two countries’ cooperation in Hajj and Karbala pilgrimage affairs, and also reviewed the latest status of bilateral relations, the regional and international affairs of mutual interest.

Fuad Hussein, for his part, said that the Iraqi government will definitely keep on facilitating the Iranian Hajj pilgrims’ affairs.

The Iraqi foreign minister also added Baghdad’s readiness for hosting another round of Iran-Saudi negotiations in Baghdad and expressed hope that those talks will lead to restoration of full-scale diplomatic and comprehensive relations between the two major Islamic world countries.

