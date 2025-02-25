Tehran, 26 provinces in Iran shut down due to power, gas shortages

Government offices, banks, and schools in the affected regions were closed, with schools in several provinces shifting to online classes.

However, healthcare facilities, emergency services, and rescue operations continued to function.

The decision to shut down was announced late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, citing extreme cold weather and insufficient energy supplies.

The widespread disruptions have raised concerns about the country’s energy infrastructure and its ability to meet demand during peak winter months. Authorities have yet to provide a timeline for resolving the shortages.