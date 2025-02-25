IFP ExclusiveEnvironmentFeatured News

Tehran, 26 provinces in Iran shut down due to power, gas shortages

By IFP Media Wire
Snow Iran

Tehran and 26 out of Iran’s 31 provinces were shut down on Tuesday due to shortages of electricity and gas amid freezing temperatures. This marks the second consecutive day of widespread closures across the country.

Government offices, banks, and schools in the affected regions were closed, with schools in several provinces shifting to online classes.

However, healthcare facilities, emergency services, and rescue operations continued to function.

The decision to shut down was announced late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, citing extreme cold weather and insufficient energy supplies.

The widespread disruptions have raised concerns about the country’s energy infrastructure and its ability to meet demand during peak winter months. Authorities have yet to provide a timeline for resolving the shortages.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks